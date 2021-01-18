Joey King has been announced as the new Carrollton High School Trojan head coach following the resignation of former coach Sean Calhoun.
King is returning to Carrollton, where he once served as a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator. The Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved his hiring Monday night during a special called meeting.
During the meeting, King was attended virtually and was introduced to the board, along with his family sitting beside him.
King will be leaving the University of South Florida, where he served as the tight ends coach. Prior to that, King had a brief stint as a wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina University near Myrtle Beach, S.C.
From 2014 to 2018, King was in Cartersville as head coach for Cartersville High School. Under his leadership, the Purple Hurricanes had a 67-4 overall record, two state championships (2015-16), four state title game appearances, and earned the status for reaching 50 wins faster than any head coach in Georgia High School football history.
And before all of that, King had spent six seasons with the Trojans under former head coach Rayvan Teague, helping the Trojans in two state title appearances.
King will be returning to Carrollton along with his wife Ashley, and their two sons, Jay and Ty, and daughter, Jesse.
“We’re excited about coming and being a part of this school system and the community as well,” King said Monday night. “That gold standard that you guys have is something I’ve always carried with me.”
King’s hiring comes after Calhoun announced his resignation last week. After leading the Trojans for five seasons, Calhoun will be making a move to Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham, to serve as head coach at Vestavia Hills High School.
CHS Principal David Brooks has served as principal during Calhoun’s tenure, but formally had served as CHS athletic director during King’s tenure.
“Coach King understands the Trojan culture,” Brooks said in a written statement. “That goes a long way in garnering the support of our athletes, parents and fans within our football tradition.”
The current CHS athletic director Paul Fitz-Simons had similar remarks regarding King’s Trojan connection
“Coach King is extremely well connected in the coaching profession which will serve our athletes well in the future,” Fitz-Simons said in a written statement. “He values the Trojan tradition and will build on the Trojan legacy. He has always held the Carrollton community in high regard and I am thrilled that he and his wonderful family are back.”
In addition to his Carrollton ties, King is no stranger to west Georgia as he is a native of Cedartown.
In his collegiate days, King attended Carson-Newman University in Tennessee where he played quarterback for three NCAA playoff teams and three South Atlantic Conference championship teams. After receiving his bachelor’s degree at Carson-Newman University, he attended Jacksonville State for his master’s and education specialist degrees.
“I am excited, but also humbled, about coming back to Carrollton,” said King. “During my six years here I quickly learned it is a special place. This is where Ashley and I want our children to grow up. As the saying goes, ‘There is nothing like being a Carrollton Trojan’ and we couldn’t be happier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.