Georgia ex-felons who have served their time can vote in upcoming elections if they have unpaid restitution, fees, costs, or surcharges — but cannot vote if there are any outstanding fines.
In the state of Georgia, those convicted of a felony are eligible to reregister if their sentence has been completed.
The Georgia Secretary of State website verified this week that completion of a felony sentence includes the payment of fines associated with the sentence.
In other words, completing a sentence requires not only completing the term of incarceration, probation, or parole, but also paying all fines.
While payment of fines associated with a felon’s sentence is required in order to re-register to vote, individuals can still vote even if they have other outstanding monetary obligations such as unpaid restitution, fees, costs, or surcharges.
The payment of fines does not apply to felons whose fines are to be made upon completion of the term of incarceration, probation, or parole, such as when the fines were imposed “as a condition of probation,” as those fines are automatically canceled upon completion of probation.
The clarification from the Secretary of State’s Office comes just two weeks before the deadline to register to vote.
In Georgia, the deadline to register is 30 days before an election; in the case of the Nov. 3 election, that’s Oct. 5.
To be eligible to vote, an individual must be a citizen of the United States, and a legal resident of the county they are registering in; be at least 17.5-years-old to register and 18-years-old vote, not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony; and to not have been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
Residents can register either online or at the Carroll County Board of Elections Office, or receive a mail-in form at the public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools and other government offices. Registration is also offered when renewing or applying for a driver’s license.
Early voting in Carroll County will take place Oct. 12-30, from, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Elections Office on 423 College St. Carrollton. There is an additional date on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m for early voting.
