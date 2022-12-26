Estina Marie Roberts, 36, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 18, 1986, the daughter of Francis Tracy Roberts Sr. and Laura Annette Tisi Roberts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Estina Marie Roberts, 36, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 18, 1986, the daughter of Francis Tracy Roberts Sr. and Laura Annette Tisi Roberts.
Miss Roberts was a homemaker and mother who has courageously battled cancer for 7 years. She loved life, dogs, going to the beach, doing hair, nails and makeup. She also loved spending time with her fiancé, Kyle and was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Cowan, Lucas Cowan, Bentley Roberts; parents, Frank and Laura Roberts; fiancé, Kyle Green; brother, Tracy Roberts; sister and brother-in-law, Misty McElroy (Nick); cousin Keitha LeJeune; special friend, Tiffany Walters; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marion Lee Roberts, Louise Roberts, Darlene Throne, Ralph Tisi; uncle, Michael Tisi, and special friend, Brittany Mayfield.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass following at 2 p.m. with Father James Akpan officiating.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Green, Frank Roberts, Tracy Roberts, Steven Cowan, Lucas Cowan, Nick McElroy and Bentley Roberts.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.