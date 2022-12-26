Estina Marie Roberts

Estina Marie Roberts, 36, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 18, 1986, the daughter of Francis Tracy Roberts Sr. and Laura Annette Tisi Roberts.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 27
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
2:00PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
