Carroll County has seen less than a 5% change, positively or negatively, in its number of COVID-19 cases over the last week, while emergency department visits for COVID-19 symptoms rise.
In tracking the data change from the weeks ending Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, DPH reports that there has been a less than a 5% change in confirmed cases. Despite that, emergency department visits are increasing for both individuals with COIVD-19 symptoms and influenza-like illness symptoms.
From Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, Carroll County also is listed under “emerging hotspots” for counties with high transmission indicators.
Meanwhile on Friday, the Carrollton school system announced that students who are required to quarantine from classroom exposure must now also abstain from participation in extracurricular activities.
The Georgia Department of Public Health tracks COVID-19 data for county residents. There have been 2,495 cases of the virus in Carroll County since the pandemic began, according to DPH. In the last two weeks, there were 208 cases that had occurred.
DPH also now reports 6,246 deaths and 26,163 hospitalizations statewide.
With the recent release of the web-based COVID-19 Data Hub by the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, effective Sept. 5 the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will no longer publish the daily COVID-19 Situation Report.
The positive overall test rate, which reflects the positive PCR tests reported through electronic lab reporting (ELR), for Carroll County was 15.6%, while the rate over the last two weeks was 10.2%, as of Friday.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Sept. 10, there was a 13.5% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 24,085 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 3,229 positive test results. A total of 91 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 25 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 13.8% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Sept. 10, four patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 2.8%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee both had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sept. 10.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give updates on weekly data for the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Sept. 4, out of the 14,917 students enrolled, 11 students had a positive COVID-19 test or less than one%. There were, however, 267 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 1.8% of students.
For the 1,868 employees, six have had a positive test or less than one%, and 20 had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or 1.1%.
At Carrollton City Schools, as of Sept. 10, there were five students with a positive test out of the 5,323 students enrolled or 0.09%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 49 or 0.92%.
Of the 576 staff members, there were no employees with a positive test. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was one or 0.17%.
On Friday, the school announced a policy change so that extracurricular activities must now follow the same protocol followed during the normal school day.
One student with a positive test was confirmed to be a Carrollton football player, however, it was also confirmed that the student was not a starting player. That student is quarantined and will not be attending school, practice, or games for at least two weeks. Those who came in close contact with him were also quarantined, and individuals in his class were notified.
Under the school systems’ new policy, students may return to school once completing the quarantine period as long as they are not exhibiting symptoms. They will be allowed to continue in extracurricular activities as well.
“As a precautionary measure, we also made the decision to have close contacts quarantined from the classroom in addition to students who tested positive,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus. “We initially felt the dynamics of extracurriculars — often conducted outside in fresh air or in very large spaces with students moving around rather than remaining static in a classroom — would allow students to continue participating in after-school activities. However, because of these anxious times, we decided keeping the protocol consistent across the board would be the best way to ease concerns.”
At the University of West Georgia, as of Sept. 9, 49 students and 1 employee have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.
At WGTC, as of Sept. 9, two of the 6,447 students enrolled had a current, positive test and none of the 641 employees had a current, positive test.
