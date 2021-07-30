Environmentally-friendly cremation now available in Haralson County

Four long years after Mindy Miller Moats started looking into using a water-based cremation process at her family’s business, Miller Funeral Home is finally able to start offering the service. It will be one of the first funeral homes in the state to do so.
Alkaline hydrolysis is a water-based cremation billed as gentler for the environment. It uses warm water and an alkaline solution to speed up the normal decomposition process, Moats said. According to the webpage of Bio Response Solutions, a company that sells the Aquamation equipment, it saves about 90% of the energy used in traditional fire cremation and doesn’t burn any fossil fuels. There are no greenhouse gas emissions associated with Aquamation.
The “ashes” are still returned to the family as they are in traditional fire cremation, Moats said.
The process is already in use in Georgia for deceased pets.
Cremation is increasingly popular in the funeral business, Moats said. According to the 2020 National Funeral Directors Association Cremation & Burial Report, in 2020, cremations outnumbered burials. The projected burial rate was about 37.5% and the projected cremation rate was 56%.
Just 20 years ago, burials were preferred and just 40.8% of people were cremated.
While the burials requested at Miller Funeral Home still outnumber cremations, about 30% of the families opt for cremation, Moats said. For those families, the Millers outsource the cremation with Hutcheson’s Crematorium in Buchanan.
“The cremation trend is making its way into our area,” Moats said. “We’re just trying to plan for our future, to provide something and stay up-to-date.”
Moats and her family worked with city administrators to get approval for the new process in their facility and then purchased the necessary equipment. It was installed about six months later, in July 2019.
But when the Millers tried to get all the paperwork processed at the state level in order to use the equipment, they found that while state law allowed its use, it required a fire cremation facility on the property.
Traditional fire cremation is something that Miller Funeral Home has never been able to do in Tallapoosa, Moats said. Traditional fire-based crematoriums are not allowed within the city limits, she said.
The state’s requirement didn’t really make sense, Moats said.
“The law got changed in 2012 to allow for the process,” she said. “My guess is that it was just an oversight. They made it legal and they didn’t fix the code all the way through.”
So, she approached then-Sen. Bill Heath for help during the 2020 legislative session. Unfortunately, with the pandemic raging across the nation, the change wasn’t high on the list of priorities and the bill ran out of time, she said. After Heath’s retirement, the Millers needed to find other legislators who would sponsor the change. Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) and Rep. Rick Williams (R-Milledgeville) agreed.
Sen. Anavitarte said Moats, and Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel approached him about sponsoring the bill and he was happy to do it.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Haralson County and anything we can do to help them grow is important to our local economy,” Anavitarte said by email. “If our local economy grows that helps Georgia.”
Rep. Williams echoed those sentiments. His family is now the third generation to own and operate Williams Funeral Homes, Williams Crematory, and two cemeteries.
“There was some opposition in the House,” Williams said of the water-based cremation. “I think people didn’t understand what it was.”
Coming from the funeral industry, he understood what alkaline hydrolysis was and worked to educate the other members of the House of Representatives about the alternative to fire cremation. His tactic worked and the bill was able to pass, he said.
As a small business owner himself, Williams has always been pro-small business, he said.
“Up until this legislation was passed, she was restricted from trying to enter that business, and that’s not right,” he said. “I’m glad I was able to help.”
Since the legislation has passed, Moats said multiple people have approached her about planning their funeral services using the Aquamation process.
“We’ve really had a good response,” Moats said. “At least now they just have the option.”
