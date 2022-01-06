Elton John tribute comes to Carrollton

Tickets for the ‘Remember When Rock Was Young’ tribute hosted at the Center for the Arts have been sold out.
‘Remember When Rock Was Young’, a celebration of the character, costumes and charisma of Sir Elton John, will showcase on Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. It will be located at 251 Alabama St.
The performance is sponsored by Tritt Realty, and will feature the Carrollton Youth Chorus as well as the Central High School choir.
Craig A. Meyer, impersonator, will use his strong vocals, piano skills, and a full band with back-up singers, to showcase some of John’s most popular songs, including Benny and the Jets, Philadelphia Freedom, Crocodile Rock, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and Candle in the Wind.
“You will not find a better impersonator of the legendary, Elton John, than Craig Meyer,” said Tim Chapman, Carrollton Arts Superintendent.
“If you love the showmanship and music of this iconic actor, you will not want to miss this show.”
Meyer has worked across all facets of the entertainment industry, including theatre, film, television, and music.
His film resume includes Disney’s Aladdin and The Lion King, Leatherheads, Joyful Noise, and Identity Theft, while his television credits have been guest starring roles on Necessary Roughness, Will & Grace, General Hospital, and Fernwood 2Nite.
Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli. Additionally, he has headlined for Princess, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Regent cruise lines.
