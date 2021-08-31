Elementary student wins scholarship in bowling

A Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School student recently won $1,000 in scholarship at the QubicaAMF Rising Stars Tournament for bowling.
Aaron Easterwood, 8, placed first place in the 99 and Below Average Division of the Association Finals during the tournament.
Not only was this his first year competing at a tournament, this was his first year being a part of an official bowling league.
The tournament took place July 23 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The award ceremony was held the following day.
The tournament is a part of the Bowling Proprietors of the Carolinas and Georgia organization that aims to help each other in growing the sport of bowling.
Before advancing to the finals, Easterwood won first place in his bracket in Georgia, which qualified him to compete against five other youth bowlers in his bracket.
Easterwood competed against the second place youth bowler in Georgia, as well as the first and second place bowlers from South Carolina and North Carolina.
During the tournament, Easterwood rolled 89 pins above his average, winning him the scholarship money.
In bowling, a person’s average is based on the total number of pins, divided by the number of games play.
For example, if Easterwood scored a total of 480 points through three games, then his average would be 160 (480 divided by 3).
And for those who bowl in a league, their average is calculated each week or each session they bowl, and is accumulative for the duration of the league.
At the tournament, Easterwood had the opportunity to meet USA Olympian Kennon McFalls, who represented America in the Junior Olympics and won over $50,000 in scholarship money during his youth, which ultimately paid for his four year college degree.
“He was truly inspiring for Aaron to meet,” said Angela Ashworth, Easterwood’s mom.
Ashworth said that Easterwood was the youngest individual to compete at this tournament. It goes by average and not age, she said.
With this being Easterwood’s biggest tournament of the year, Ashworth said that she could not be more proud of him.
“There are not many contactless sports out there, especially for 8-year-olds,” said Ashworth. “It’s great that he has already started to win scholarship money at his age.”
Ashworth said that she and Easterwood’s father are avid bowlers themselves. For that reason, Ashworth said that Easterwood has been holding a bowling ball before he could even walk.
Every Saturday the family goes to Southern Lanes in Douglasville to practice with the league, Ashworth said.
“Aaron’s dad is very committed to taking Aaron and our son, Austin, bowling every weekend,” said Ashworth. “He is very influential in their bowling. Whenever he is not able to take the kids bowling, then I take them.”
Ashworth said that the highest game Easterwood has scored during their Saturday bowling outings was 148.
“The game that qualified Aaron for the tournament was his highest roll yet though,” said Ashworth.
Easterwood said that the tournament was interesting and he enjoyed every moment of it.
“It was cool and I loved the candy,” Easterwood said referring to the candy given to him at the tournament.
