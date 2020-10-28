With five days left until election day, elections officials and the U.S. Postal Service are asking voters to drop their absentee ballots off instead of delivering them by mail.
On Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger encouraged voters to take their absentee ballots to drop boxes or county elections offices to ensure their ballots are counted.
“There is simply a risk at this point in having the United States Postal Service deliver your vote on time,” Raffensperger said during a press conference at the Capitol. “Your best option is to vote your ballot and deliver to one of the county election drop boxes.”
In September, residents received a postcard from the U.S. Postal Service advising voters to “mail your ballot at least seven days before Election Day.”
Carroll residents can drop off their absentee ballots at two drop boxes, one in the parking lot of the county elections office, 423 College St., and another behind Villa Rica City Hall, 42 Community Square Boulevard.
Georgians are already casting their ballots in record numbers across the state during the most consequential election in recent history, with two U.S. Senate seats, several state House and Senate seats and the race for the White House on this year’s ticket.
Raffensperger said on Tuesday voter turnout across Georgia could reach 6 million voters, smashing the previous record of 4.1 million residents in 2016.
In Carroll County, nearly four out of every 10 registered voters, or 31,888 residents, have already voted in the election, according to the Georgia Votes website as of Wednesday afternoon. The county has 85,237 registered voters.
This includes the 23,723 people who have voted in person and the 8,165 residents who have returned an absentee ballot. Nearly 13,000 residents have requested a mail-in ballot for the election.
Ballots can be requested through Friday at either the county elections office or online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
Absentee ballots delivered after the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted. Voters who requested absentee ballots can also decide instead to vote in person.
Residents who did not receive an absentee ballot can go to an early voting location and sign a form to cancel their absentee ballot before voting in person. Officials say the process moves quicker if the resident brings their ballot with them to the polling place.
Early voting will continue through Friday at the county’s election office, the Dr. Tracy P. Stallings Center, 118 S. White St., and the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Drive. On Nov. 3, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts and cannot vote again if they have already submitted a ballot.
With the presidential election less than a week away, mail service continues to lag, the Washington Post reported this week. Nationally, 85.6% of all first-class mail was delivered on time the week of Oct. 16, the 14th consecutive week the on-time rate sat below 90% for mail that should have reached its destination within three days.
On Oct. 21, the U.S. Postal Service released an election mail fact sheet describing the volume of mail the service anticipates delivering through Nov. 3.
The mail service anticipated the volume of election mail to be 2% of the total mail volume from mid-September to Nov. 3. In addition, the postal service expected the amount of political mail would still be less than the mail being delivered during the holiday season.
But the Postal Service handled 523 million pieces of election mail between Sept. 4 and Oct. 19, a 162% increase in the number of election mail pieces from the 2016 election, according to an Oct. 22 media briefing presentation by the service.
This presentation was obtained by the Times-Georgian from Rick Badie, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service.
“USPS continues to process a historic volume of political and election mail this season,” Badie said by email. “The 630,000 women and men of the Postal Service are deeply committed to our longstanding role in the electoral process, and we are actively working to deliver in this election season.”
