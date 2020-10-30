Election day is Tuesday, and Carroll County residents will not only choose the next occupant of the White House, but also other national and state offices, as well as two state constitutional amendments.
The three-week advance voting period that started on Oct. 12 ended on Friday. Any registered voter who wishes to vote must now go to their assigned precinct on Nov. 3.
Across Georgia, more than 3.6 million residents have voted early in the election, according to the Georgia Votes website. This is 70% higher than the turnout during the 2016 election, when 2.1 million voters cast their ballots. This includes 1.1 million mailed ballots and 2.4 million early and in-person voters.
In Carroll County, 36,497 registered voters have already cast their ballots, representing 42% of the 85,237 registered voters within the county. Of the 13,000 residents who requested absentee ballots, 8,694 had completed and returned their ballots as of Friday. Meanwhile, 27,803 residents had cast their votes in person.
In addition to the vote for President of the United States, both of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. Senate are on the Carroll County ballot, along with a congressional seat. There are also two seats for the state House and one state Senate seat.
On Tuesday, residents can only vote at their assigned precincts. Voters can find the nearest precinct online at the county elections office website, or by checking their My Voter Page through the Georgia secretary of state’s office, mvp.sos.ga.gov.
United States Senate
Who: Sen. David Perdue v. Jon Ossoff; Sen. Kelly Loeffler v. Doug Collins, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and others.
What to Know: The retirement of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson created a unique situation in Georgia in which two Senate seats are on the ballot during the same election cycle.
Loeffler and Warnock both visited Carrollton on Thursday during last-minute campaign stops. Collins has also visited west Georgia, making an appearance in Douglasville. Warnock, a political newcomer, is a leader of Ebenezer Baptist Church, the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collins is a four-term congressman from northeast Georgia and was a state lawmaker and lawyer prior to his first term.
In the other U.S. Senate race, Sen. David Perdue, whose term expires this year, faces a challenger in Democrat Jon Ossoff. An investigative journalist, Ossoff ran for office in the 2017 special election against Karen Handel for Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Perdue is running for re-election for the first time.
Where: Both Senate seats represent the entire state of Georgia
Georgia’s Third
Congressional District
Who: Rep. Drew Ferguson v. Dr. Val Almonord
What to Know: Dr. Val Almonord, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, was born in Haiti and emigrated to New York with his family in 1969. After graduating from Hunter College in New York City, he joined the U.S. Army and later transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves. He continued to serve for nine years while attending medical school at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, which is now known as Kent State University of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland.
Ferguson, a resident of West Point, Georgia, was elected the mayor of that city in 2008 and served in that role until 2016 when he ran for Congress. He has said one of his main issues is ensuring the country continues to have a strong economy and wants to finish negotiating trade deals with other nations. He also wants rural residents of his district to have access to broadband, a need that he said has been greater due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.
Where: The third congressional district includes 13 counties: Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson.
Georgia Senate
District 30
Who: Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan v. Montenia Edwards
What to Know: Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan is seeking to keep his Senate seat, representing District 30. He is facing a challenger in Democratic candidate Montenia Edwards, a clinical researcher within the biopharmaceutical industry.
This is Edwards’ first time running for a public office, and she said her platform involves a variety of topics ranging from modernizing the Veteran Affairs (VA) system to promoting local health services for low income and medically fragile individuals.
A former Army Ranger, Dugan was elected to represent District 30 in 2013 and has served as that chamber’s majority leader since 2018. He is running on several issues, such as expanding healthcare to new mothers and fully funding the Quality Basic Education Act for students across Georgia.
Where: Senate District 30 includes portions of Carroll, Paulding, and Douglas counties.
Georgia House
District 18
Who: Bremen attorney Tyler Paul Smith v. Carroll County Democrats Chair Pat Rhudy
What to Know: Smith and Rhudy are seeking the House District 18 seat after Rep. Kevin Cooke retired for an unsuccessful bid for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
Smith grew up in Haralson County and graduated from Bremen High School in 2009. He has served as a legislative aide to several state representatives from across Georgia, including Cooke.
Rhudy told the Times-Georgian she is running because she thinks she would be a “good candidate to work with local industries and governments to continue good growth.” She added competition in elections is “important” to keep politicians accountable.
Where: House District 18 includes portions of Carroll and Haralson counties.
Georgia House
District 69
Who: Rep. Randy Nix v. Herbert Giles
What to Know: Nix is a pastor and the incumbent Republican lawmaker who has been serving southern Carroll and Heard counties since 2007. His various committees including banking, economic development, education, natural resources, and healthcare in Georgia. He said his main issue as he runs for re-election is making a “full recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic that has affected business owners and employees across the state this year.
Giles is the Democratic candidate in the state race and previously ran for the seat in 2012. He said that, whenever he is voting, he always notices a Republican candidate without opposition. He has made COVID-19, education, and healthcare his main issues.
Where: House District 69 includes portions Carroll, Troup and Heard counties.
Two state
amendments, one referendum
Georgians voting in Tuesday’s general election will also decide the fate of two amendments to the state Constitution, along with a third ballot question being pitched to increase Georgia’s stock of affordable housing.
Unlike statutes enacted by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor, constitutional amendments are voted upon through a statewide referendum.
With the first constitutional amendment, state fees and taxes collected for a specific purpose can only be used as intended in most circumstances. For example, the $1 fee that is charged for disposing of tires can be used only to clear illegal tire dumps instead of being funneled into the general fund.
The second state amendment asks voters if state and local governments should be prohibited from using “sovereign immunity” to keep citizens from suing them.
Meanwhile, Referendum A deals with House Bill 344, which authorizes a tax exemption for property owned by charitable organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be sold to individuals.
