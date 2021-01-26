As COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Georgia educators are still not on the list of current eligible individuals, Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday.
During a news conference, Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey announced that the state is not yet ready to progress to Phase 1B. This next phase will include essential non-healthcare workers, including educators.
The current phase, Phase 1A, covers healthcare workers, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities; adults at least 65-years-old and their caregivers; and law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders.
According to U.S. Census data, only 13.8% of the Carroll County population falls into the category of individuals at least 65 years old.
Across the state, there has been a cry for educators to receive the vaccine as most school districts made the decision to re-open in-person, including the Carroll County and Carrollton City systems.
“There has been a lot of public conversation about educators and school staff and developmental disabilities being made eligible for the vaccine,” said Kemp. “I hear these concerns and I share your hope that we can vaccinate these deserving Georgians soon.”
But local schools are still preparing in anticipation of the rollout progression. Carroll County School System officials confirmed that they are working with the Department of Public Health in developing a plan that will be finalized at a future date.
“The truth is, we do not yet have enough vaccines,” said Kemp.
Georgia is currently allocated only 120,000 doses per week by the federal government. So far, more than 746,000 doses have been administered in the state. But on Tuesday, Kemp said that those vaccinated do not represent even half of those eligible in the 1A phase, which has a population of nearly 2 million.
“With limited supply and no indication when we would be receiving an increased weekly allotment in the coming days, Dr. Toomey and I are committed to vaccinating as many as the current (1A) population as quickly as we can,” said Kemp.
