This year’s UWG Economic Forecast Breakfast will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be offered free for streaming.
The economic breakfast is an annual event held by the University of West Georgia to present information and data on economics in the west Georgia region as well as the state and country.
Last year, information covered included employment levels in different sectors of the economy, the housing market, and a look at data in the different west Georgia counties.
The economic forecast will cover Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding, and Polk counties.
The speakers this year include Professor Joey Smith, a professor from the Richards College of Business, and Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, both of whom spoke at last year’s events. Additionally, Brad McMillan, CIO at Commonwealth Financial Network will speak.
The breakfast is typically held on UWG campus and requires a fee; however this year, due to the pandemic, it will be hosted for free via Zoom and streamed live from The Burson Center on Facebook on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Today is the last day to register for the event and individuals looking to register can email Donna Joyner at djoyner@westga.edu.
