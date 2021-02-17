Early voting for the Carroll County SPLOST referendum starts Monday. Here, voters will decide whether the 1% special purpose tax can continue for the next six years.
The deadline to register to vote was Monday, and the early voting period will last for three weeks, through March 12. The election day is March 16.
Voters can cast their ballots at the Carroll County Elections Office, 423 College St., from Feb. 22 until March 12, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Powell Park Art Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Dr., will be open March 8-12 for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ahead of the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs, the county had 87,690 registered voters, Carroll County communications director Ashley Hulsey said. As of Wednesday, that number had increased by 146 to 87,836.
The special purpose local option sales tax is a 1% tax used to fund capital outlay projects proposed by the county and her cities. It is applied to virtually all purchases made in Carroll County from residents and visitors.
It is estimated the continuation of the SPLOST will generate an estimated $119 million for Carroll County and her cities, Hulsey said. She added Carroll will receive approximately 62% of that revenue, or $73.6 million. The other 38% of the revenue is shared by the cities.
Approximately 30% of the SPLOST revenue also comes from non-residents who travel to Carroll and make purchases while visiting, Hulsey said.
Carrollton officials anticipate collecting $26.3 million, and they have divided their wish list into four main categories of projects: fire, parks and recreation, engineering and police equipment. The city is planning to use $8.1 million to make renovations to the city’s senior center and improve the tennis facility at Lakeshore Park.
Bowdon city officials are anticipating collecting $2.2 million in SPLOST revenue and intend to use that money for a variety of projects, ranging from roads and bridges to historic preservation and parks.
Temple is expecting $4.5 million, and the city’s list of projects is broken down into seven categories: the Temple Senior Center, recreation, public works, public safety, sewer, economic development and equipment and vehicles.
Villa Rica officials are expecting $9 million in SPLOST revenue over the next six years, which they will use to fund four categories of projects: transportation, recreation, economic development and public safety.
Whitesburg and Mount Zion officials also have plans for their shares of the revenue. Since a portion of Bremen is in Carroll County, the city anticipates collecting $600,000 in SPLOST dollars and has projects planned to be paid for by that revenue.
The current SPLOST is set to expire at the end of next month, and if the vote fails, the issue will have to wait a year before being seen on a ballot again.
