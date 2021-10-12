Early voting in Carroll for Nov. 2 city elections began Tuesday

John Reid of Carrollton who was accompanied by his granddaughter, Sophia when casting his vote at the Carroll County Elections Center in Carrollton on Tuesday. Also seated from left, are elections volunteer Sally Germany and elections supervisor, Greg Rigby. Early voting for contested city council seats in Bowdon, Carrollton, Villa Rica and Whitesburg began Tuesday and will continue thru October 29.

 Dan Minish/The Times-Georgian

Early voting for contested races in four Carroll County municipalities began Tuesday and will continue through Oct. 29.

Voters will be able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 2 general election Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-15, 18-22, and 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office located at 423 College St. in Carrollton.

Also, voting on two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections center in Carrollton.

According to Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby, voting prior to the general election day on Nov. 2 can be done at the County Elections Office on College Street in Carrollton.

A second location will be available from Oct. 25-29 at Powell Park Art Center at 524 Leslie Drive in Villa Rica, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We need to emphasize that in order to vote in these city elections you must be a registered voter in that municipality which has contested council positions on the ballot," Rigby said.

"We had a couple of folks come to the Elections Center who wanted to vote, but they were not registered in one of the four cities that are having elections," Rigby said Tuesday.

Election day voting is scheduled for Nov. 2. Six precincts in Carrollton and one each in Bowdon, Villa Rica and Whitesburg will be open for voting on that day.

Also on the ballot in Villa Rica will the question of allowing package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits of that municipality.

Contested races for council seats include the following:

BOWDON

Ward 1- Jan Rowland Johnson (I) and Rhonda Y. Keith

CARROLLTON

Ward 2 - Brent Harris and Brett Ledbetter (I)

VILLA RICA

Ward 3- Leslie McPherson (I) and Afoma Eguh-Okafor

Ward 4- Anna McCoy and Michael Young (I)

Ward 5- Danny Carter (I) and Dominique L. Conteh

WHITESBURG

Post 1- Robert (Kim) Arnell (I) and Donna Whitley

Post 3- Jessica S. Davis and Lucy A. Gamble (I)

Post 4- Chris Lewis and Mike Sprayberry (I)

(I)= Incumbent

Elections in Mt. Zion and Temple were canceled since only one person qualified for each seat.