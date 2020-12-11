Carroll residents can return to the polls starting next week for early voting in the two Jan. 5 runoff races that many believe will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
The deadline to register to vote in the runoffs was on Monday, Dec. 7. Early voting will take place Dec. 14-31 at the Carroll County Elections Office, 423 College St., and later at Powell Park in Villa Rica from Dec. 14-18.
The number of registered voters in Carroll County has increased since the Nov. 3 presidential election by 328 residents, County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey wrote by email. More than 86,800 voters were registered on Nov. 4, and that number is now 87,176.
More than 8,920 Carroll residents have requested an absentee ballot as of Friday afternoon, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.
The elections office will be open for early voters Dec. 14-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 21-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 28-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the elections office website.
Beginning Dec. 14, the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Drive, will be open to early voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Georgia has made national headlines in recent weeks because of the presidential election and the two U.S. Senate seats that are up for grabs. It is unusual for both of Georgia’s Senate seats to be on the ballot in the same election year.
Because the results of last month’s election left the Senate split 50-48 with Republicans in the majority, the Georgia races are considered key to control of that chamber. If both of Georgia’s Democratic candidates win, the Senate will be equally split 50-50 and Vice President elect Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote in all key measures.
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after the retirement of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson in December 2019. She battled a crowded list of candidates, including U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Warnock was the top Democratic challenger on Nov. 3 and so will face off against Loeffler again next month. In Georgia, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the state’s votes, a runoff race will determine the winner of the election.
Meanwhile, the second U.S. Senate seat in Georgia is held by Republican Sen. David Perdue. U.S. senators serve for six years, and Perdue was elected in 2014. He is up for re-election this year, but he faces opposition from Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, an investigative journalist.
Residents who requested absentee ballots to vote from home instead can complete their ballots and then mail them or drop them off at two ballot boxes in Carroll County. These boxes are located at the county elections office or at Villa Rica City Hall, 42 Community Square.
More than 1.1 million voters have requested mail-in ballots for the runoffs and more than 154,000 voters have already cast their ballots, according to the Georgia Votes website. While 4 million Georgians voted in the Nov. 3 election, 3.8 million of them have yet to vote in the runoff.
Absentee ballots must be requested by Jan. 1 and must be received by Jan. 5 to count, but voters should act sooner to avoid any mail delays with Christmas being a few weeks away. Ballots can be requested online at georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot or by mail with an application. The application must be mailed to the county elections office.
