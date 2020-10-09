A residential fire in Bowdon early Friday has claimed the life of a man, despite rescue crews working to revive him for 45-minutes.
Michael Keith Gilroy, 36-years-old of Bowdon, died after fire broke out in a residence on a private road near Poplar Street. Authorities confirmed that his family has been notified.
Authorities received a call at 1 a.m. on Friday from an occupant of the residence. When Carroll County Fire Rescue arrived, the house was engulfed by flames.
County spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said that one occupant was removed from the building. Hulsey said that crews worked to revive the man, and at one point was able to detect a faint pulse. But after working 45 minutes, the victim passed away.
No cause had been determined as of press time Friday.
This was the second serious residential fire to take place during this week. On Tuesday, 61-year-old Lynn Ashley was injured after a 5 a.m. house fire on Bowdon Junction Road.
County officials confirmed that Ashley was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and as of Friday, she was still at Grady, but improving. The cause of the fire was not still not determined by Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.