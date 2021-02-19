An Ohio-based company has purchased a majority stake in Z1 Motorsports of Carrollton.
Enthusiast Auto Holdings of Wadsworth, Ohio, announced on Tuesday it had acquired the local business on Nov. 3. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a press release.
"EAH is an ideal partner for Z1 as they recognized our strengths, but also brought functional expertise in areas such as digital marketing, technology and operations that will be critical to our success as we continue to scale," Russell Floyd, founder and president of Z1 Motorsports said in the press release.
The auto-parts retailer is considered one of the leading online destinations for Nissan and Infiniti performance parts, according to the release. Z1 Motorsports utilizes the internet to sell parts, service and performance for Nissan 300ZX, 350Z, 370Z, and Infiniti G35 and G37.
"Z1's strong reputation among enthusiast customers reflects its authentic brand, innovative product portfolio, and commitment to customer service," said Imran Jooma, CEO of EAH. "We are excited to work with Russell and the exceptional Z1 management team to support their strong growth trajectory."
Z1 Motorsports is EAH's fifth acquisition of specialty automotive aftermarket websites targeting specific enthusiast communities.
Z1 Motorsports began its journey in 2000 with one totaled 1990 Nissan 300ZX on a farm in Temple. Today, it has expanded its operation to a 15,000 square-foot Carrollton property which opened in late 2004. The Carrollton facility houses eight service bay shops with three full-time technicians and eight housing sale representatives. The building also holds a 2,000 square-foot showroom and an inventory that holds Z1's new Nissan and performance parts.
"We take great pride in our work and appreciate our customers for giving us this opportunity," said Z1 Motorsports officials on their website. "Z1 Started and remains as a group of Z enthusiasts that wanted to do what they loved doing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.