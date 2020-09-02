A Carrollton Eagle Scout has created a project to teach city school students quality hand-washing skills, helping them to combat COVID-19 before the new school year begins.
Carrollton High School sophomore Matthew Basil demonstrated his program for two weeks in August for students who attended bonus summer camps. With the help of the school district, a school nurse, and resources from a youth science center, the Troop #39 Eagle Scout taught campers how unwashed hands could spread COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Basil partnered with the school district to host the program and Robin Street, a Carrollton City Schools nurse, offered the medical expertise to teach proper hand-washing techniques to campers. The West Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center (WGYSTC) also assisted by providing “Glo Germ Gel,” which when put on hands showed the campers under ultraviolet light whether their hands were indeed free of “germs” once they followed the hand-washing instructions.
Basil said he was interested in epidemiology long before COVID-19 came on the scene. When it was time for him to decide on an Eagle Scout Project, the decision was easy.
“I have been interested in viruses since fourth grade and I knew I wanted to base my project off of something that could support a science career,” he said. “With this pandemic, I saw a great opportunity to serve my community and further my scientific interests.”
While Basil received permission from Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus to hold the course in conjunction with the summer camps, he also had to secure approval from the Boy Scouts of America hierarchy to begin.
“I had to meet with my scoutmaster, troop committee, and district advancement chairman,” said Basil. “It required two weeks to secure all of those approvals before I could begin work on the project.”
Even though the short course was held in conjunction with summer camps, students and observers noted its impact was significant. Cathy Fontenot, WGYSTC coordinator, manned one of the UV light stations and pointed out to campers their deficiencies in hand-washing – to their dismay – when they stuck their hands under the light after washing with a degreasing liquid dishwashing detergent and water.
Camper after camper placed their hands in the lightbox to see the results. On that day, about half of the campers saw small, white splotches glow under the light, which bothered one camper in particular.
“Those are microorganisms on your hands,” Fontenot told him when he placed his hands in the box. “Now use hand sanitizer to see if that will make a difference.”
The boy squirted the hand sanitizer in the palm of one hand, rubbed it into both, and then stuck his hands under the black light again. This time, no splotches.
“See the difference? Now your hands are clean,” said Fontenot.
The boy rushed back to the end of the line to try again. Fontenot told him he didn’t have to because the hand sanitizer did the job.
“But I’m not taking any chances!” he responded.
That was the result that Basil was looking for.
“The students were shocked to see the amount of ‘germ’ spots they missed while washing their hands,” he said. “The most common places they missed were their fingernails, wrists, and between their fingers.”
Basil said the nine-step experiment ended with campers receiving takeaway materials to help them remember what they learned. Each received an athletic drawstring bag containing hand sanitizer, a new gym rag for sweat, a foldable water bottle with a carabiner, and a sheet with key instructions about avoiding viruses and bacteria.
In scouting, Eagle projects are as much about learning to lead as much as providing a community service.
“It was required that I organize a program with time schedules, bring people together – socially distanced, of course – locate volunteers, gather supplies, organize and coordinate a meeting, add depth to simple ideas, and communicate with adults," Basil said. "It also taught me that things will take longer than you think they will and to resolve multiple situations at once. The project taught me to think on my feet and delegate jobs to scouts and other volunteers.”
