Special to the Times-Georgian
Carrollton resident Nellie Duke has received the Humanitarian Award from National Federation of Democratic Women.
The award is being given to recognize a lifetime of achievements promoting equality of opportunity for people of all genders and ethnicities. Ms. Duke has been an active proponent of women’s empowerment for decades. She lobbied for and was a founding member of the Georgia Council on Women established under Governor Zell Miller. She continues to be an active force in Georgia politics. He current priority is promoting equality in pay for women.
The Carroll County Democrats will hold a reception in honor of Mrs. Nellie Dunaway Duke as she receives the National Federation of Democratic Women’s Humanitarian Award on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sutton’s American Grill, 407 Rome St., Carrollton.
All of Nellie’s friends in the League of Women, the NAACP and others are invited to join us to celebrate her achievements and support the continuing work for equality.
- This award is given to a person who has met the following criteria:
- Significant contribution to the cause of human and/or civil rights.
- Demonstrated support of the NFDW.
- Nominee possesses leadership qualities.
- Nominee’s success in achieving human and/or civil rights.
The National Federation of Democratic Women was formed in October, 1971, to unite women of the Democratic Party; to promote the cause of the Democratic Party and to encourage full participation of women in every level of the Democratic Party Structure.
