Sen. Mike Dugan, one of the authors of a major revision of the state’s voting laws this year, defended the legislation this week against a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department.
“We did nothing wrong,” Dugan told the Times-Georgian.
Dugan, R-Carrollton, helped author the bill, which was originally known as Senate Bill 202, and was one of its sponsors when it was introduced in the State Senate. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Election Integrity Act of 2021 into law on March 31.
The law is meant to address a number of election issues that Dugan has said arose during recent statewide elections, especially in regards to absentee ballots. But its introduction following the tumultuous presidential election of 2020 has raised criticism from some that the reforms will hinder minority voting, especially in metro Atlanta counties.
Last Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department was suing the state, claiming the law was in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
“Initially, when I heard about the lawsuit, I was disappointed that they are doing that, as you might expect,” Dugan said.
“But then, after thinking about it, I am glad they did it — because it validates everything we did. And we did nothing wrong. The law increases both the time and the opportunity to vote,” he said.
Garland said the lawsuit is the first step being taken to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, used even stronger terms in accosting the Georgia legislation, saying, in part, “Laws adopted with a racially motivated purpose, like Georgia Senate Bill 202, simply have no place in democracy today.”
Yet, Sen. Dugan, who has represented the state’s 30th Senatorial District since 2013 and serves as the Senate Majority Leader, remained undaunted and denied that the bill was racially motivated.
The bill has certain provisions that go into effect on July 1, including but not limited to the following:
- Special ballots will be created for nonpartisan elections.
- Ballots must be printed in black and white ink on security paper.
- A cutoff date of 11 days before a primary, general election, or runoff election for mail-in ballot applications
- A deadline for the issuance of absentee ballots at last 25 days before a federal primary, general election, or special election; or 22 days before a municipal general election or primary
- A Georgia state driver’s license number, ID card number, date of birth, and the last four digits of a Social Security number. or another approved form of identification must be printed on the outside of an absentee ballot
- Sets conditions for rejecting absentee ballots if certain requirements are not met
- Expansion of in-person early voting for general elections- two early-voting periods are required on a Saturday for each county, with optional voting on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (may be extended to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.)
- Makes it a misdemeanor for “any person” to give or offer “any money or gifts,” including “food and drink,” to any voter within a polling place, within 150 feet of the building housing a polling place, or “within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.