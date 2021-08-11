A 20-year old Carrollton man is facing 10 total charges including a felony charge after he led Georgia State Patrol on a chase on Monday.
Kishawn Isiah Ramsarupe is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense as well as nine misdemeanor charges relating to eluding a police officer.
A call for law enforcement assistance was radioed at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday when the trooper who initiated the chase wasn't responding to radio calls after the chase ensued.
According to GSP Sergeant Trawick, who was interviewed at the scene, there may have been radio coverage issues.
“[Trooper] initiated a traffic stop; don't know why,” Trawick said. “He [suspect} fled on Tyus, looped around, made the right turn here to try to escape, ran off the road on the other side, and crashed in the ditch.”
That ditch was near a gas station on Carrollton Tyus Road and Highway 166.
Later, troopers issued a report of the incident that said it began when a trooper on patrol in Carroll County clocked an approaching car as traveling at over 100 mph.
The report said the trooper turned around to catch up to the vehicle, which “made several turns still traveling at a high rate of speed.”
The fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a ditch while turning right from Highway 166 onto Carrollton Tyus Road.
At that point, Ramsarupe was apprehended.
On Monday, Trawick said the responding trooper called for EMS to check out the suspect. Trawick said the suspect wasn't complaining of injuries.
“All is good, all ended well and everybody is going to be happy later,” Trawick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.