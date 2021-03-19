Along the walls of the labyrinth of tunnels connected to the Capitol building in Washington D.C. is the artwork of one of Carroll County Schools’ most prolific students.
Villa Rica High School senior Emmanuel Ramos’ art piece ‘Legacy’ is on the walls of the Cannon Tunnel, which connects the Cannon House Office Building to the Capitol.
“It didn’t feel real, to be honest,” Ramos said about being one of 14 Georgia high school students to win their district for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. “I was in awe at first because I wasn’t expecting to win. And when I told my mom, I remember we were in our living room just yelling.”
Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Entries are submitted to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries, with one entry being chosen for each district.
Ramos feels a great sense of pride in his art, knowing that he only entered serious art competitions about two years ago. Within that timeframe, he’s won or received high honors for the eight competitions he’s entered.
“He wins just about every contest that he enters,” said Carl Jordan, an art teacher at VRHS, who teaches Ramos. “He’s kind of like a star quarterback at a D-I school. He’s that special.”
One of his most recent high honors came from the 82nd Annual Senior Beta Convention art competition. Ramos placed second in Georgia’s Division II Drawing contest. His placement in the state competition allows him to compete in the National Beta Club art competition in June.
A week ago, he was informed that he won first place in the Georgia Farm Bureau art contest for Carroll County. Ramos will move onto the district competition.
Ramos said he began drawing for fun at the age of 6. He distinctly remembers drawing “Dragon Ball Z” characters on a box of cereal before going to school. Since then, he has dabbled in manga art and comic book art, transitioning to the cultural, surrealist creations he’s known for today.
“I always take like a cultural, or like a societal-based, meaning for my pieces,” Ramos said. He noted that his artworks’ metamorphosis into politically challenging statements began about two years ago.
The art piece that changed his style was created right before his award-winning ‘Legacy’ piece. The drawing focused on a black woman in black-and-white with colorful clothing.
“It was a political stance on the phrase, ‘I don’t see color,’ ” he said. “I feel like when one doesn’t see color, you’re not seeing someone in their full identity. So I think when you don’t acknowledge someone’s race, you’re taking something away from them.”
After that, he started looking for ways to express his opinion on today’s society, or how to express culture through his pieces. Ramos said his heritage plays a major role in his outlook on society.
Ramos grew up in Georgia, but he is of Puerto Rican heritage. His father was born on the island between Cuba and the British Virgin Islands. His mother is from Massachusetts, but her parents were born in Puerto Rico as well.
With his parents’ encouragement, Ramos taught himself to draw using only basic pencils, which has made graphite artwork his forte. However, since joining Jordan’s art classes last year, he’s been challenged to learn other art forms.
“The thing that he’s the best at is doing extremely detailed drawings,” Jordan said. “But kind of in a more surrealist way. It’s hyper-realism, but it’s also surreal because he draws things that he comes up with out of his imagination that are impossible.”
In class, Ramos has tackled scratchboard art, oil-based painting, and pushed the boundaries of his graphite-based art.
“I can count in my hand the number of students that are as talented as him that I’ve taught in 15 years,” Jordan said. “The particular skill set that he has makes his work immediately recognizable. And it’s something that is universal. When people see his work they universally understand that they’re looking at something very, very special.”
As of today, Ramos is considered one of the Carroll school system’s best high school artists. However, that is only one of his qualities.
Ramos said he is within the top 10 students of his graduating class at VRHS. He also possesses a 4.39 grade-point average, according to Shayla Moses, a career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE) teacher and department head at VRHS.
“I’ve taken a lot of AP classes to get my GPA up because, in the first few years of high school, I wanted to be like valedictorian or salutatorian,” Ramos said. “But then, I think it was like last year, I realized I haven’t taken any art classes and I know that’s what I want to do, so I just shifted my goals to art.”
Outside of his curricular success, Ramos is the president of the VRHS Art Club and local Beta Club. He also serves as an officer for the National Honor Society. When he’s not drawing, doing homework, or serving in a club, Ramos works at Starbucks, which he loves.
With graduation soon on his horizon, Ramos said he plans to go to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in the fall to pursue a degree in animation. SCAD has offered Ramos the Academic Honors Scholarship of $12,000 per academic year and the Achievement Scholarship of $5,000 per academic year to help pay his tuition.
After college, Ramos hopes to become a CGI animator for companies like Disney or Marvel.
“I hope to work with Marvel because I really love how they make fictional things look so realistic, and how they interplay with actors and stuff in such a coordinated way,” he said. “I really love how they do that, so it’s my dream job.”
Ramos said he doesn’t plan to pursue an art career, but he will continue to draw as a hobby because it’s his passion.
