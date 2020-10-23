Dr. Val Almonord running for Georgia'a third congressional district against Rep. Drew Ferguson

A doctor and Army veteran from Haiti is challenging Republican incumbent Congressman Drew Ferguson in the state’s third congressional district race next month.
Dr. Val Almonord, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, was born in Haiti and emigrated to New York with his family in 1969. After graduating from Hunter College in New York City, he joined the U.S. Army on active duty and later transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves.
He continued to serve for nine years while attending medical school at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, which is now known as Kent State University of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland.
The third congressional district includes 13 counties, including Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson.
“As Georgians, we live in a beautiful state that has wondrous natural environments, strong business acumen and, perhaps most importantly, citizens that care,” he said. “It is the concern for our state that will push us into a future in which we all thrive.”
On healthcare, Almonord said Georgia is ranked third in the nation for the highest number of people without health insurance and added many residents are “suffering” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spiral out of control in Georgia, it’s critical now more than ever that we prioritize the health and safety of our communities,” he said. “Georgia’s Republican leadership has demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding of science and the utter lack of competencies in controlling and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”
If elected, he said he will strengthen the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in order to continue protections for millions of Americans living with pre-existing conditions or need essential health benefits. He also supports expanding Medicaid and said doing so will create a “more equitable” healthcare system.
“Although the ACA provided over 100 million Americans with the peace of mind from being denied coverage or paying sky high premiums due to pre-existing conditions, it’s still very much in danger,” he said. “There are those who see quality healthcare as a luxury and the ACA has continued to face serious opposition since its establishment. However, healthcare is still a right — a basic right that we must protect.”
The coronavirus pandemic has tossed millions of employees out of work and has forced small business owners to either shutter or relocate to new locations.
However, since the height of the pandemic in April, the economy of west Georgia has started to bounce back. The labor force grew in Carroll County in September while the number of initial unemployment insurance claims decreased last month.
Almonord said he would work toward Georgia families enjoying economic security and wants to extend financial relief to every worker within the state.
“Despite COVID-19’s effect on almost every industry in our economy, we must provide relief for hardworking Americans who have lost employment through no fault of their own,” he said. “I will not be satisfied until every Georgian who wants to work can find quality employment.”
