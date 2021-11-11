Dr. Laura Larson, Tanner Health System’s Director of Infectious Disease Prevention, was named 2021 Woman of the Year by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow.
The award was presented during the chamber’s annual Woman of the Year Luncheon, held at the Performing Arts Center.
Before presenting the award, Denise Martin, host for the evening, described Larson as one of the most intelligent woman she knows.
“Larson is hardworking and extremely professional, even in the most difficult situations,” said Martin. “She has had to face some of the most difficult circumstances in her line of work.
“And may days for her are longer than any day that anyone of us here have ever had to work.”
When Martin announced her as woman of the year, Larson seemed to be in complete shock.
“I wasn’t prepared to say anything,” Larson said jokingly. “Thank you all so much, I couldn’t be more thankful.
“It has been an incredible year, and one that I could not have anticipated. But, this is my job and I love it.”
Deputy Chief Stacie Gibbs of the Atlanta Police Department spoke after Larson’s award presentation.
And at the beginning of Gibbs’ speech, she said that it would be her last time sharing her story in her full capacity.
“In two weeks from today, I will be retiring from the Atlanta Police Department after 30 years, 3 months, and 28 days,” said Gibbs.
As she continued, Gibbs recalled her most fond memories working in the force. And said that at the beginning of her career she worked undercover to arrest males who were paying prostitutes.
“My major at the time came to me and said ‘Stacie, I need you to do something for me’,” said Gibbs. “I said 'yes sir.'
“And he said ‘I need you to pose as a prostitute. Here’s the issue: those people on Piedmont [Road] are paying a fortune over there. So what we’re going to do is put four old blue hairs [old ladies] in the car with me and we’re going to wire you up, and they’re going to hear you arrest these people and clean up their neighborhoods.”
However, Gibbs said that she didn’t even know what prostitutes wear.
“I’m from Carrollton; I didn’t know,” Gibbs said, laughing. “So when the day came, I had my hair teased up and I put on a bunch of makeup.
“I had on some jeans that didn’t fit, it was so miserable. I get out there, and a guy came walking down the street looking me up and down. After the third time, he approached me and said 'I have $2.'”
Gibbs ended her speech acknowledging six women in her life, who she says supported who throughout her entire career.
“Finally, I do not believe that it is really possible to prosper without the love and support of others,” said Gibbs.
“What I have accomplished personally and professionally has been because of six amazing women that God put in my life four years ago. They have loved and supported me, and never stopped. Thank you, we did it!”
