The Georgia Department of Public health is reporting a 16% positive overall test rate for COVID-19 in Carroll County.
The health department tracks virus data for county residents and recently added information regarding testing. Included in this is the percentage of positive tests overall and the percentage over the last two weeks.
These numbers reflect the% positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests reported through electronic lab reporting (ELR) by county.
The positive overall test rate for Carroll County was 16.0%, while the rate over the last two weeks was 14.4%, as of Aug. 28.
As of Friday, the county had recorded a total of 2,286 positive cases since the pandemic began and 298 cases in the last two weeks, according to DPH.
Additionally, there have been a total of 58 deaths in the county, according to DPH, while none of those deaths occurred within the last two weeks.
GEMA/HS, or the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, has been issuing COVID-19 Situation Reports since March 20, with the most recent report from Aug. 28.
In this report, GEMA/HS lists the “Most Impacted Counties” and during the Aug. 28 report, there were 24 counties ordered by the highest number of cumulative cases.
Carroll County, with its 2,286 cumulative cases, was 24th on the list. However, Carroll County ranks 20th by population out of the state’s 159 counties.
DPH has reported 144 cumulative hospitalizations in Carroll County as of Aug. 28.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Aug. 27, there was a 13.75% positive rate for COVID-19 tests.
There have been exactly 21,000 tests performed at the health system with 2,870 positive test results and 124 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system was also reporting that 25 patients of 181 total licensed beds (13.8% of all beds) at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Aug. 27, six patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 4.1%.
Both Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Aug. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.