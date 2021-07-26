Doyle and Rebecca Akins named Lions co-zone chairs

Special to the Times-Georgian
Lions Clubs International District 18L Governor Pamela Williams has named Carrollton Lions Club members Doyle and Rebecca Akins as co-zone chairs for Zone F, which includes the Carrollton, Douglas County, Heard County, Villa Rica and Villa Rica Golden City Clubs.
The Akins recently attended the District 18L Kick-Off Rally and Training Meeting in McDonough. The District Clubs’ quarterly service projects for the day were to collect school supplies for needy children and quarters for Veterans in hospitals and other facilities to use for snacks, laundry and other needs.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service organization and as Zone Chairs, the Akins become members of the District Global Action Team to promote local projects to further the international work in vision, diabetes, childhood cancer, hunger and disaster relief.
