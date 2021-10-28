Friday night at halftime of the Carrollton-Alexander grid matchup at Grisham Stadium, Doyle Akins positioned himself behind the public address microphone and say to the assembled members of the Trojan Band on the field below him and say:
"Drum Major, is your band ready?"
Following a crisp salute from the field leader of the 200-plus members of Carrollton High's Finest, Akins replied:
"Ladies and gentlemen, the Trojan Band!"
He certainly knows the routine by now. After all, the 80-year Akins has been performing this labor of love for the past 53 years. To put his longevity in historical perspective, Richard M. Nixon would be elected President of the United States of America less than three months following Akins's debut.
And the iconic band director Don Hall was leading the CHS Marching Trojans.
A native of Dalton, Ga. and graduate of West Georgia College, Akins began teaching biology at Bowdon High School in 1962 and later served on the admissions staff recruiting students to his alma mater from 1968 to 1973.
He then went into the banking world and retired from Carrollton Federal Savings and Loan in 2003 after serving as their public relations and marketing man for more than 30 years. His distinctive voice was often heard on Carrollton Federal radio spots.
"I also worked for a time in radio with WLBB/WBTR in Carrollton as a part-time news person," Akins noted.
When asked if he knew how many games he has served as the "Voice of the CHS Trojan Band," Akins said, "Well, it's been quite a few."
Actually, Akins has been behind the mike for more than 600 games, based on the career records of the seven Trojan football coaches who have been in the locker room when he was introducing the CHS band.
"I can remember missing only a couple of games since 1968," Akins said, including one last season when I was in the hospital with COVID."
According to his wife of 59 years, Rebecca, who has been by his side in press boxes across Georgia for virtually all of the games, she thought the virus was going to take him from us.
"We almost lost him," she said.
But Friday night at Grisham Stadium, the Akins were at the Home of the Trojans one more time.
"It's been an honor and a pleasure to watch and announce for the Trojan Band all these years," Akins said.
"And we've seen a lot of great football, too!"
Current Trojan band director Chris Carr heaped praise when asked about Akins this week, saying that he was extremely dedicated and highly respected by him and everyone associated with the band.
"Doyle is great!" said Carr, who came to Carrollton High in 2014.
"He does a super job for us!" Carr said,
"I remember when I first arrived here, Doyle met with me and told me he would like to continue announcing for the band. When he said he had been doing it for nearly 50 years at the time, well, it was an easy decision," he added.
Akins has made many memories during his half of a century announcing for the CHS Band, one which he particularly remembers.
"We were at an away game somewhere in north Georgia, and after I introduced the band I saw a young lady step behind me with tears in her eyes," Akins said.
"She said, 'I heard your voice and just had to come up to see you. I was in the Carrollton band years ago. I'm a physician here now and never get to go back home to hear the band, but when you said "THE TROJAN BAND!' it just overwhelmed me with memories."
Friday night, Akins made more memories when he introduced the Trojan Band once again.
And Akins watched and heard the gathered faithful in the home stands stand and cheer, just as they have done for the past 53 years.
