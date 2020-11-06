Carrollton City Schools has received a donation from a local foundation for new student Chromebooks.
The Community Diamonds Foundation has donated $2,500 to the school system to be put toward the purchase of Chromebooks for students.
The Foundation is a charitable organization, with a Carrollton-Douglasville Alumni Chapter made up of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity alumni. Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest existing collegiate historically Black Greek Letter Fraternity.
The foundation seeks to support and serve the community through various programs, having done so through programs such as: Adopt a Highway cleanup; back to school supply giveaway; helping to provide Thanksgiving baskets, Christmas toys and gifts, and Easter baskets to families; and visiting senior citizens.
A check was presented to Carrollton City Schools Supt. Dr. Mark Albertus by Sam Clonts, the current foundation chair, and Fred O’Neal, the founding chair.
