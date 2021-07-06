Carroll County’s Communications Officer, Vanessa Penaloza recently received a letter commending her actions that saved a suicidal caller’s life.
On June 23, Penaloza answered a 911 call in which a man was suicidal and said he had locked himself in a hotel room inside the city limits of Villa Rica.
According to E-911 Director Clay Patterson, the first thing to do with any call is to try and get the location of the incident, and this includes suicide situations as well.
“The communication officer should then attempt to get the caller’s name and a callback number if for any reason the call drops,” said Patterson.
In this particular case, Penaloza immediately began talking to the man, assuring him that she was willing to help him.
According to Penaloza, the man started to open up about things in his life with which he was dissatisfied; reasons why he felt hopeless, and even some of the ways he had thought about ending his life.
Interestingly enough, Penaloza said that this was her first time handling a suicidal caller. She had previous calls with those who wanted to harm themselves but not to this level.
“This was the first time I had a caller tell me he was going to kill himself,” said Penaloza. “He said that he had a gun on him and that he wanted ‘suicide by the police.’ ”
In other words, he wanted to provoke a situation in which law enforcement officers would be forced to shoot him.
At this time, she knew it was very important for her to stay on the phone and develop a relationship immediately while gathering as much detail as she could.
“I tried to find out what he was interested in, so we could talk about things that we have in common,” said Penaloza. “I was able to obtain information that he had a child, so I just continued to let him know that ending his life was not the answer.”
Patterson said that in most cases, such callers feel hopeless and alone, so when they feel like someone cares about them and can relate to them on a personal level, it gives the responders more to assess.
“I truly believe that because of Penaloza’s actions, responders were able to bring this tragic situation to an end without any harm to the male or themselves,” said Patterson. “One of the most important things when taking any 911 call is remaining calm and professional, which she did well.
“Callers do not need to know that the person they are calling for help is also stressing about the situation. Remaining calm, showing compassion, and keeping a good tone in a situation with a suicide caller helps prevent the caller from being more agitated and increases the chances of their cooperation.”
According to Patterson, the call lasted approximately 58 minutes from the time Penaloza answered to when the call was turned over to the Villa Rica Police Department.
After that long hour, law enforcement was finally able to make contact with the man without further incident and he was then taken to get the medical help he needed.
