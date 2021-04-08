Although parking lots at local schools remain empty as the annual spring break exodus winds down this week, they are full at local businesses, restaurants, and other establishments.
Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp issued an executive order effective Thursday that relaxes most of the social distancing restrictions in place since last spring. Despite these measures to curb a growing COVID-19 pandemic, it is apparent that most people did not wait for the governor’s decree before resuming their normal social activities.
“Although I hear from friends that the beaches are packed out, we have seen a dramatic increase in business this week. Actually, we’ve been slammed,” said Tim Deputual, manager of the Corner Cafe on the Carrollton Square during a busy Thursday lunchtime period.
The host at another popular Carrollton eatery, Longhorns on Bankhead Highway, said that they are seeing lots of families coming in this week as well as an increase in take-outs. Although personnel are required to wear masks, customers are not. Also, there is less seating available because of fewer tables necessitated by 6-foot social distancing.
Another change at most local restaurants has been the temporary elimination of indoor waiting areas. A limited amount of outdoor seating has been made available at some establishments.
As for activity at other retail businesses this week, it appeared to be “business as usual” Thursday around noon at Carrollton’s largest retail outlet, the Walmart Super Center, on U.S. 27 South. The parking lot was crowded, as was the shopping area itself, and all store employees were seen wearing masks.
However, only half or less of the store’s customers were masked.
Entertainment venues are also beginning to reopen. Mill Town Music Hall is featuring Lee Roy Parnell and T. Graham Brown this Saturday night, the second concert in Bremen in the last two weeks. Local movie theatre Regal Carrollton Cinema, according to the Regal web site, is scheduled to re-open on May 14.
Another example that more social activities are gearing up locally is the increase in orders at The Squire Shop on Maple Street in Carrollton. A salesperson noted that the rental of tuxedos and accessories for upcoming proms and weddings has been brisk.
“Despite the rollback, business owners may continue to adhere to more strict safety measures such as social distancing and face-covering protocols as it is their right to do so,” said Rhyne Owenby, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Business Development director. “As our community continues moving forward, we will encourage adherence to safety protocols that put customers’ and employees’ health as a priority.”
Gov. Kemp’s new executive order is effective through April 30, and includes the following:
- Eliminates the previous gatherings ban
- Eliminates shelter-in-place requirements
- Removes the “critical infrastructure” distinction and collapses all organization-suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining
- Reduces any remaining distance requirements (i.e. distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes)
- Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the Executive Order provisions
