A Bremen man accused of stealing a vehicle earlier this month turned himself in to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The Villa Rica Police issued warrants for the arrest of Michael Wade White, 56, for charges of theft by taking.
On the day of the incident, March 2, dispatchers sent officers to Liberty Chevrolet in regards to a stolen vehicle, according to a VRPD incident report. When they arrived, the officers spoke to the vehicle owner, who accused White of the theft.
Officers then spoke to the service manager, who explained that the owner brought the vehicle to the dealership for repairs, but it was then stolen from the lot, according to the report. It added that the car keys were never taken from the dealership.
The service manager also noted that Carroll County dispatchers told him that White called to inform them about repossessing a vehicle he owns. The tag number matched the stolen vehicle.
Later that day at the police station, the vehicle owner told officers that White had taken old paperwork to Liberty Chevrolet on Feb. 22 and had a key made for the truck.
At around 11 p.m. on March 8, officers were informed by Carroll County Dispatch of the stolen vehicle’s involvement in a traffic stop. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office impounded the vehicle.
White, after turning himself in, remained in the Carroll County Jail for a day and was released after payment of his $6,500 bond.
