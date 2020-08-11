A Carrollton man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and foot pursuit on Saturday.
Xavier Bradley Hudson, 26, was arrested on one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of reckless driving, one count of failure to yield to traffic device, one count of too fast for conditions, one count of failure to maintain lane, and one count of failure to stop at stop sign.
At approximately 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, deputies spotted an SUV driving northbound on Highway 61 run a traffic light at the Highway 166 intersection. Deputies pursued the vehicle and turned on their emergency lights to perform a traffic stop on Sage Hill Drive, but the driver sped away at speeds 30 to 35 mph above the speed limit, according to a County Sheriff’s incident report.
Moments later, the suspect, later identified as Hudson, pulled into a residential driveway on Oak Lane and fled on foot toward a trail in the woods nearby. Deputies followed Hudson through a kudzu patch on to Laurel Trace, where he eluded police through residential properties, according to the report.
Other units arrived to provide assistance, and Hudson was located, placed under arrest, and transported to Carroll County Jail, deputies said.
As of Monday afternoon, Hudson was released from jail after paying a $3,500 bond.
