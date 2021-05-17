Deputies honored for heroism during April 12 incident

Six Carroll County deputies were honored Friday for their actions during an April 12 police chase and shooting that left three law enforcement officers wounded.
Corporal Jameson Troutt, Deputy Jay Repetto, Capt. Guy Pope, and deputies Mike Reed, Kent Evans and Levi Cavender received letters of commendation during the ceremony, which took place at the Public Safety Memorial Park, located next the county’s Veterans Memorial Park on Newnan Road.
The honors were presented by Sheriff Terry Langley, who invoked the names of other Carroll County law officers whose names are inscribed on the Public Safety Memorial.
“If not for the actions of these brave deputies, lives would have been lost,” Langley said. “I am so grateful that all the officer’s involved survived and no one’s name is here on this memorial wall we stand in front of today.”
The incident took place on April 12 after two men, one of whom was armed with an AK-47 rifle, fired on officers during a police chase that began on Interstate 20 near Waco and ended on Highway 61 near Ithica Elementary School.
Carrollton police Sgt. Rob Holloway was pursuing the men when he was shot, causing him to crash his patrol car near the “triangle” of the Highway 61/166 split. Holloway is recovering from his wounds at an Atlanta hospital.
After the men had crashed their car near Legend Drive, officers hunted them on foot. Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy encountered the man with the rifle on Whitworth Road and was shot and seriously wounded during an ensuing gun battle.
Shortly afterward, Cpl. Jameson Troutt and Jay Repetto, arrived at the scene only to be ambushed by the gunman. The man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the deputies, during which Repetto was also wounded. Troutt was showered with broken glass when the gunman fired through the windshield.
Although one of the suspects was killed, it was not thought safe for medical teams to enter the area because it wasn’t known where the second man was or whether he was armed. Nevertheless, several officers organized a rescue mission to get to the scene and bring out the wounded officers.
Pope and Reed were recognized for providing armed cover for West Georgia Ambulance personnel during the rescue operation. Evans and Cavender, who were off duty during the early morning incident, nevertheless came to the scene when they learned about it. Both were instrumental in getting the wounded officers to safety, Langley said.
A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office noted that the department is “proud of each and every one of these men and what they do” to keep the county safe.
Repetto has since returned to duty, while VRPD officer Gordy continues to recover. Holloway’s doctors are reported pleased with his progress.
All six deputies, along with 10 other first responders who went into action that morning, were honored with similar presentations last week by the Villa Rica Police Department.
