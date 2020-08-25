Deputies have arrested two people in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman at her Burwell home earlier this year.
Amanda Rae Sherry, 29, and Andrew James Conard, 37, of Burwell were arrested for murder, but more charges could follow, a Carroll County sheriff’s office spokesperson said.
Details of the arrests or motives in the shooting that claimed the life of Barbara Gibson were not available at press time. However, Sheriff Terry Langley was expected to discuss the case at a news conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office.
Gibson, a popular and much-admired resident of Burwell, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on May 9, the day before Mother’s Day. Since then, authorities had reported few developments in the case and her family had made appeals to the public to assist with the investigation.
Gibson was discovered in her brick residence located in the 1900 block of Burwell-Mt. Zion Road, the home where her family had planned to meet the following day to celebrate the holiday. Authorities said she died sometime during the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Authorities said she had talked with her family around the same time every night, and they began to worry when they couldn’t reach her by phone on that Saturday night.
A family friend went to check on her and discovered her body, authorities said.
Mrs. Gibson was described as a “pillar of the community,” and the many neighbors and friends with whom deputies have talked during the investigation have said they are “devastated” by her loss.
In July, the family released a statement appealing to the public to help police solve the crime.
“The loss of Barbara leaves a big hole and she forever will be deeply missed by all who knew her,” the statement said. “The world can always use kinder and more loving people like Barbara.”
A video released at the same time by the Sheriff’s Office showed the brick residence where the slaying took place. The statement described that house as a place that “was always supposed to be considered a place of safety and cherished loving memories. But this home is now a painful and dark reminder of a crime scene.
“Who would do this, and why would anyone do this, are the desperate questions seeking answers,” the family’s statement continued. “And the agonizing thought that Barbara’s murder may never get solved is never-ending and heartbreaking. It is a fearful concern to know that a killer may still be on the loose in the community she loved.”
