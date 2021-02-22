Deputies located and arrested a Villa Rica man Sunday afternoon on a drug trafficking warrant dating back to 2018.
Joshua Dwayne Taylor, 39, faces a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Drug Enforcement Office issued the warrant after his initial arrest.
On that day, Feb. 1, 2018, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Taylor and found a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to Daniel Sims, the special agent in charge of the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Georgia Law considers possession of 28 grams or more of methamphetamine a trafficking crime.
Following the traffic stop, Sims said troopers contacted Jim Porter, a special agent of the West Metro Regional Drug Task Force, who responded and continued the investigation. Taylor was not charged that day for unexplained reasons, according to Sims.
Porter died in May after battling leukemia. However, Sims said Porter had issued a warrant for Taylor’s arrest on Feb. 2, 2018.
After more than two years, deputies spotted Taylor at the Burwell Corner Store near Carrollton and placed him under arrest without incident, according to Ashley Hulsey, public information officer for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Monday afternoon, Taylor remains in the Carroll County Jail and was denied bond.
