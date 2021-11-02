With nearly 25 years of higher education experience behind her, Kimberly Scranage has begun her new role as the University of West Georgia’s inaugural vice president for strategic enrollment management.
Scranage will provide strategic leadership related to student enrollment, including oversight of the institution’s admissions and financial aid functions, as well as related enterprises.
UWG’s leadership and dedication to the curation of a first-choice university was what attracted her to the position, Scranage said.
“The strategic plan is very dynamic, and it’s exciting for a person in enrollment management,” she said. “UWG also has an effective president whose energy and passion draws you in.”
Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president, said UWG adapts to the changing landscape of higher education by “dialing in to the needs of students” and partnering with industry to ensure UWG students are able to launch their careers upon graduation — if not before.
“Appointing a seasoned leader like Kimberly to this position is another contribution to that effort, as she has a demonstrated record of advancing and elevating institutional enrollment outcomes, and we are thrilled to now have her leadership on our team,” Kelly said.
Scranage is leaving behind her role as vice president for enrollment and degree management at Northern Kentucky University. She has also served as vice president for enrollment management at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania and Shepherd University in West Virginia.
The most rewarding part of her career, Scranage said, has been positioning others for success.
“The mentoring and development of staff — to see them move on to take on other roles in higher education, those are always proud moments for any supervisor,” she said.
At UWG, she plans to continue a pattern of success building.
“In any new role, listening is first, then learning the people and culture and learning how best to work within that to meet the goals of the strategic plan,” she said. “I’ll be looking at where the university is today — and where it wants to be — and working with campus partners to meet those goals.”
Scranage said the depth and breadth of her experience within enrollment management, along with her collaborative nature, will benefit her team’s efforts as they navigate the objective of bolstering the university’s enrollment numbers.
“We have to be innovative and forward-thinking and see what works, adjust and move forward,” she said.
To students who are considering enrolling in higher education, Scranage shared some wisdom.
“Be flexible and open to opportunities and not afraid to change,” she said. “Have a goal in mind, make short accomplishments to ensure you continue to feel success, and before you know it, you’ll be walking across that stage.”
