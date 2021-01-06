The Democrats have flipped the U.S. Senate with their victories in this week’s twin runoffs, despite Carroll County voters supporting the reelection of both incumbent Republican senators.
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in twin U.S. Senate runoffs that would determine the balance of power in the upper chamber of the federal government for the next two years.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock captured a razor-thin victory against U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Tuesday night. Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 to fill the remainder of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.
Major media outlets early Wednesday declared Warnock the winner as the final votes were being tallied.
Sen.-elect Warnock received 50.6% of the votes statewide against Loeffler’s 49.4% on Tuesday night, a margin of 1.2% between the two candidates.
The senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the church of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Warnock became the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. David Perdue was being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff, an investigative journalist, in the second runoff.
That race had been too close to call on Tuesday night, and counting of the votes continued in some metro Atlanta counties on Wednesday. But as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the race was called for Ossoff by major media outlets.
As with Warnock, the race was extremely close. Only a 0.6% margin separated U.S. Sen.-elect Ossoff and Perdue. Ossoff carried the Peach State with 50.3% of the votes against Perdue’s 49.7%.
The candidates in both races are outside the 0.5% margin required by state law for an automatic recount.
Carroll County supported the re-election of Loeffler and Perdue on Tuesday, giving both incumbents about two-thirds of the votes cast in each of the twin runoffs. These results are pending certification from county elections officials today.
Local voters’ support did not change from the Nov. 3 general election, but some 6,000 fewer voters participated in the twin runoffs compared to two months ago.
At stake was control of the U.S. Senate, which was tilting to a narrow 50-48 Republican advantage going into Tuesday’s vote. Democrats wanted to capture both seats to flip the chamber, and the Republicans needed only one win to maintain their majority.
Because the Democrats succeeded in their races, the Senate will be tied at 50-50, which means Vice President-elect Harris will be the tie-breaking vote. That gives the Democrats control of Congress’ upper chamber.
Interest in the races was high both inside and outside the state. The twin runoffs attracted record-setting spending, legions of volunteers and celebrities urging Georgia residents to vote, as well as visits by just about every major political figure from Obama to Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden and Harris.
More than 4.3 million voters cast their ballots across the state in each runoff. That includes the three million who voted early, which is about four in every 10 registered voters, according to data from the secretary of state’s website.
Trump and Biden were in Georgia this week pushing their supporters one final time to vote for their party’s candidates.
The runoffs took place against the backdrop of what amounted to a civil war among the GOP leadership in the state. Trump lost the Peach State by 11,779 votes to Biden in November and has since sought a path to re-election by discrediting the election results.
While he criticized Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp for their handling of the election, Loeffler and Perdue also criticized the secretary of state over the way his office counted the votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.