There is a $10,000 reward being offered after multiple cars were stolen from a local dealership over the weekend. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of vehicles from Scott Evans Dodge on Carrollton Villa Rica Highway.
Deputies responded to a call on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. in reference to the stolen vehicles. It was reported that a plum purple 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Edition was stolen from the business and a 2021 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Edition was taken from the rear of the building.
On Tuesday, Skylar Evans, son of Scott Evans, confirmed that there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the individuals involved.
The Dodge Challenger Demon Edition was taken from inside the showroom. Deputies said that access was gained inside by breaking a window and then prying doors open from inside the dealership to get the vehicle out. Investigators reviewed surveillance video footage and are currently following leads and tips.
“No further information will be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.
