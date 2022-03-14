It’s become a tradition for the Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary Club, as the service organization has been providing GED vouchers for the students of West Georgia Technical College for more than 10 years.
Annually, the Rotary club performs a Community Needs Assessment, and education continues to appear near the top of this list. Each GED test at WGTC is $160.00, a cost not feasible for many students. This need prompted the club to begin their program of funding 25 GED tests every year.
“It’s a great honor for our club to alleviate the financial burden associated with GED testing”, said Emily Wilkins, current Co-President of the Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary Club. “We never take for granted how much of an impact this small gesture can make in the lives of these individuals.”
Carroll County currently has approximately 20,000 citizens with the opportunity to benefit from the GED program. Additionally, on average, the successful completion of a GED adds a $10,000.00 annual increase in the salary of that individual.
“It has been proven that the success of several participants in this program have furthered their education at a collegiate level; this is encouraging data,” said Cason Hightower, Co-President.
This project was made possible in part by a grant from Rotary District 6900 and The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
For more information on GED testing at WGTC, visit https://westgeorgiatech.edu.
