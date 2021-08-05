Prosecutors say a Georgia state trooper acted properly during a November police chase in which a man that officers were pursuing crashed his car and was killed near Villa Rica.
Lawrence Nix, 42, of LaGrange, was killed Nov. 7, 2020, when the vehicle he was driving crashed as a Georgia State Patrol trooper was trying to bring the car to a halt during a high speed chase on Highway 61.
District Attorney Herb Cranford issued a press release on Thursday in which he said trooper Lindsey Barber acted properly when he attempted to stop Nix’ car with a “Precision Immobilization Technique” maneuver, or PIT.
Such a maneuver is a pursuit tactic used by many law enforcement agencies designed force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
In this case, the PIT maneuver caused Nix’ car to leave the highway near the Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road intersection and crash, causing fatal injuries.
Cranford said his office determined trooper Barber acted properly following a seven-month review of the case, during which the DA’s office studied the report on a reconstruction of the crash, as well as body cam footage from other law officers involved in the crash, including Carrollton police officers.
According to the statement, the incident began at around 2 a.m. Nov. 7 when two Carrollton officers were patrolling in the area of Centennial Road and saw the driver of a silver SUV fail to maintain his lane. Suspecting that the driver — later identified as Nix — might be impaired, the officers tried to get Nix to pull over along Carrollton Bypass (Highway 166.)
Instead, the report said, Nix fled from the officers at a high rate of speed, and eventually turned north on Highway 61, headed toward Villa Rica.
Police chased Nix for about seven miles, during which the statement says he continued to speed while overtaking at least 10 motorists on the highway. The officers called for backup from the Georgia State Patrol.
As the fleeing vehicle passed the intersection with Flat Rock Road, just south of VR, Barber joined the pursuit. Shortly afterward, Barber executed the PIT maneuver, which resulted in Nix’ car leaving the highway and crashing into several trees in front of a residence.
So severe was the crash, Nix had to be cut from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The statement said that officers found four bags of marijuana on Nix’ body, and a toxicology report revealed several controlled substances in his blood. Nix also had a suspended license; all these factors, the statement claims, “may have been motives for Mr. Nix’ decision” to drive recklessly and flee police.
Cranford said in the statement that because Nix fled from officers at a high rate of speed, placing the public in danger, and because he was “under the influence of THC, methamphetamine and amphetamine,” Nix was committing a felony, and so officers were justified in using the PIT maneuver, and deadly force to stop Nix.
Cranford added that while his office sympathizes with the Nix family’s loss, the trooper’s actions were “well within the law” and that the office “considers this matter closed.”
