A Heard County Sheriff’s deputy acted properly when he shot and killed a man last August, according to a review of the case by prosecutors.
Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford issued a statement on Tuesday reviewing the Aug. 15, 2020 incident. It said his office had investigated the surroundings of the death of Robert Maike, who was killed at his residence when officers said he acted in a threatening manner.
According to the statement, Heard County deputies were sent to the residence twice that night. At 7:35 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic dispute at the residence and found Maike intoxicated and having a verbal altercation with his wife. The spouse agreed to leave the scene due to his intoxication.
But at 9:20 p.m. deputies were again called to the residence, this time because neighbors were reporting that Maike was outside his residence, yelling profanities, and randomly discharging firearms.
The deputies, including Radford Brooks, approached the house and encountered an unarmed Maike on his porch. The deputies ordered Maike to speak with them about the yelling and gunfire, but the report says he refused their order and entered the residence.
After several minutes, the report says, Maike exited the house carrying two long guns. He then sat on the porch and refused several commands from the deputies to put the weapons on the ground. One of the guns was in his lap, the other was strapped over his shoulder.
The report says that Maike then grabbed the gun in his lap and the weapon moved upward. Deputy Brooks then fired six shots at Maike, who was struck in the head once. Maike later died at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Cranford’s report notes that deputies’ body cameras recorded both encounters with Maike.
The report concludes by saying that following a thorough review of the case, the deputy who used deadly force in the incident “was justified in defending himself and others.”
