The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney has decided to not prosecute a Carroll County man in a 2018 case in which a 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.
The prosecutors determined that Russell Chandler, 57 at the time of the incident, had been justified in firing shots at a man who was driving away in a utility vehicle stolen from his ex-wife’s home. That man, whom authorities identified as Hampton Chappell, 20, was later found dead of a single gunshot behind the wheel of the vehicle.
According to statements released by the D.A.’s office, the incident began on Oct. 24, 2018, at approximately 6:11 a.m., when deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at a residence on South Highway 16.
The caller, Elizabeth Chandler, stated that someone had broken into their garage and stolen a utility vehicle. She said that her ex-husband, Russell Chandler, had chased the suspect down the driveway. Neither she nor Russell was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, as the scene was described as “very dark.”
When law enforcement arrived, one deputy noticed damage to the garage doors and investigators later learned that the suspect broke into the garage and used the vehicle to ram through the doors from the inside.
Chandler told deputies that when he heard the noise, he grabbed his gun and “popped off three as he was going down the drive.” Chandler later repeated that he “heard a bam, woke up, got my gun, popped off three,” according to dash cam footage from a deputy’s vehicle.
Elizabeth Chandler was sleeping in another room at the time of the shooting and awoke to the sound of gunfire. When she went outside, she saw Russell Chandler walking back up the drive. He told her that he shot from inside the house out of the window. The couple then called 911.
An hour after processing the scene, at approximately 8 a.m., one deputy saw the stolen vehicle on Highway 16, near the residence. It appeared that the vehicle had crashed into the fence. The driver, Chappell, was behind the wheel, slumped over and unresponsive.
“Investigators soon discovered that Chappell suffered a single gunshot wound, which caused his death,” according to a synopsis of the incident from an assistant district attorney who reviewed the case.
It was also determined that Chappell had a crossbow under his left arm.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation performed the autopsy of Chappell, confirming that “a single, penetrating gunshot wound” had entered his back.
After an investigation, prosecutors said it was determined that Chandler was justified in firing his weapon at Chappell, according to Georgia Law that protects the use of force in defense of self, of habitation, and of property other than a habitation.
“The District Attorney’s Office will only prosecute a case when we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime has been committed,” said District Attorney Herb Cranford. “When a person, like Mr. Chandler, asserts a defense of justification in using deadly force, the state has the burden of disproving that defense beyond a reasonable doubt.
“While our office sympathizes with the loss experienced by the Chappell family, the evidence relating to the shooting death of Mr. Chappell would not allow the State to overcome Mr. Chandler’s assertion of defense of self, defense of his family, and defense of his habitation.”
Criminal Defense Attorney Jason Swindle represents Chandler, and issued a statement on the case:
“I am grateful that Mr. Cranford investigated every angle of this incident and after months of careful deliberation found that prosecuting my client would not be the right thing to do,” said Swindle.
