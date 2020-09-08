A Tallapoosa cyclist was killed on Thursday when he was hit by a Georgia Power bucket truck.
James Rowell, 35, of Tallapoosa, was traveling on his black bicycle, headed east on SR 8 near mile marker 5 at approximately 11:23 p.m, according to Georgia State Patrol.
A Georgia Power bucket truck approached the bicycle from the rear, according to GSP. Rowell was in the middle of the roadway, without reflectors or lights at the rear of the bicycle, and he was shirtless with dark shorts and shoes, according to troopers.
Upon seeing Rowell, the unnamed driver of the truck attempted to swerve his vehicle onto the south shoulder. While this happened, Rowell began weaving to the right within the eastbound lane, according to GSP.
The truck struck the rear of Rowell’s bicycle, and Rowell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to GSP.
A Tallapoosa police officer had observed Rowell in the middle of the roadway earlier in the evening and warned him to stay out of the middle of the road at that time, according to GSP.
The officer stated Rowell was commonly seen riding in the middle of the roadway despite being warned and being informed of the laws, according to the troopers.
A GSP crash report for the incident was not complete as of press time on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.