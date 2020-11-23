Crossing the food deserts of west Georgia

One out of 10 residents in Carroll County, about 12,000 people, are “food insecure,” meaning they do not have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food. It is as if they lived in a desert — a food desert.
During this Thanksgiving week, when many of us are planning our holiday meals, the Times-Georgian will be examining the circumstances and the lives of people who are challenged to provide for their families, and for themselves.
They are challenged not only by income, but also the distances they must travel, the time they must spend in shopping, and their food options. The problem affects people from all walks of life; those who live in the cities and those who live away from town. And it is not just a concern for Carroll County, but also the state and the nation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a “food desert” as a geographic area where food options are restricted. Statewide, it is estimated that more than 1.3 million Georgians live in such an area.
But local officials say this definition is inexact. So inexact, in fact, that many people are unaware they actually live within one of these food deserts.
The U.S. Census Bureau uses the “land use concept” to identify each food desert based on how dense the population is. The USDA and its rural development programs use an “administrative concept” to look at where food deserts exist within city limits and county boundaries.
“Regarding the USDA’s definitions of rural and urban areas, there are different criteria used to identify a ‘food desert’ in urban areas than in rural areas,” the state Rural Health Innovation Center website says.
“In urban areas, a food desert is an area where at least 500 people, or 33%, of the population must live more than a mile from the nearest large grocery store. Whereas in rural areas, at least 500 people, or 33%, of the people must live more than 10 miles from the nearest large grocery store.”
But County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan told the Times-Georgian that while there is a standard definition of a food desert, there are several other factors to consider.
Many low-income communities and rural neighborhoods across the country live in food deserts where there is little or no access to healthy foods, according to experts at Georgia State University. Instead, within reach are fast food chains and small, local convenience stores that have limited fresh produce in favor of processed foods, as well as sweets and snacks.
Rural residents without vehicles and access to convenient transportation are forced to rely on these foods, which can contribute to poor diets and higher levels of obesity and other diet-related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.
For example, if someone lives too far away from their nearest supermarket and lacks the transportation needed to get food, they are considered part of a food desert, Morgan said. In 2018, the county commission tried to solve this problem by introducing the Carroll Connection transit system.
The lack of access to healthy food can lead to some difficulty in maintaining a well-balanced and healthy diet, the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center said. This can contribute to poor nutrition and negative health outcomes, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and obesity.
Government organizations use different data to define food deserts based on population, city limits and county boundaries. The USDA’s Economic Research Service has an interactive Food Access Research Atlas that uses census data from 2015 to provide an overview of food access indicators for low-income and other census tracts.
However, this map is incomplete because it says that residents that live in rural parts of the county, such as Mt. Zion, Whitesburg and Roopville, are not within a food desert. Government officials could use this resource and incorrectly conclude that the issue of food insecurity is not as widespread as it appears.
For example, District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds, whose district includes Whitesburg, told the newspaper last week he has not heard from any constituents about the issue.
However, he and a group of residents have recognized the need for more grocery options in the city. He said he has been unsuccessful in getting the city’s Dollar General to expand.
Economic experts with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce also told the newspaper that putting more grocery stores in the area is not as simple as calling their corporate offices and asking for a new location. They said grocery store leaders look at a region’s economy and infrastructure when they decide whether to move to another town.
Until recently, dollar stores have not offered fresh fruits and vegetables to residents living in rural areas. But that is changing. One such chain, Dollar General, is adding healthier options to their stores.
“Although Dollar General is not a grocery store (we are a general merchant that offers an assortment of food options based on consumer requests and shopping preferences), every Dollar General offers components of a healthy diet including dairy products, bread, eggs, proteins, grains and frozen fruits and vegetables,” said Dollar General Media Relations Coordinator Angela Petkovic by email.
“Further, we have developed a series of ‘Better for You’ recipes with a registered dietician and nutritionist, which aim to provide resources to customers on how to source healthier meal options with products solely sourced from our stores.”
The series of articles presented this week will attempt to look at these individual issues in detail and show how they affect our friends and neighbors; how these problems arose, their consequences, and what those in our community are doing to solve them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.