Cross-country cyclists plan Carrollton stop today

The Journey of Hope South team will be stopping in Carrollton today as part of their 59-day, 3,600-mile cross-country journey from Santa Barbara, California, to Washington D.C.
The group plans to arrive Carrollton today, July 29. This group of 20 cyclists and six crew members is one of two Journey of Hope teams. The team is dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences, with people will disabilities through grant funding and community engagement.
These men will average 75-miles per day on their journey from Santa Barbara to Washington, D.C.
The team is made up of collegiate members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the nation
Organized by The Ability Experience, the Journey of Hope is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship Visits along the route will allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding.
Once in Carrollton, the South team will have a sponsored lunch from Highland Deli. They will later have a sponsored dinner at their lodging. They will then get some rest before setting off for Atlanta on Friday morning.
Combined with corporate sponsorships, the two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history.
