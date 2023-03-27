The Carrollton Police Department reports that scammers are getting bold — and local.
In a post on social media on Monday, CPD informed the public that citizens were getting phone calls claiming to be a high-ranking official within the department.
"Citizens are receiving phone calls from a scammer identifying themselves as Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs and requesting money for an unpaid ticket/citation," the Facebook post stated.
CPD assured those that may be getting calls in the future that the attempted calls would indeed be false.
"Folks, please remember that we will never call you on the phone to pay anything," the post stated.
The origin of the calls are peculiar as well.
More from this section
"Most of theses calls originate from prisons or overseas and are difficult to track," the post stated.
Sgt Meredith Browning, Public Information Officer for the department said the CPD has "no clue" as to how many of these phone calls that have been placed to citizens.
Browning said the reports of these calls began coming into the police department early Monday.
Browning also said that it isn't the first time scammers have tried to use the names of local officers to gain credibility.
"It happens frequently with different officer's names," Browning told the Times-Georgian.
"Please be diligent and do not go purchase any time of gift cards nor send any type of payment to anyone," CPD stated. "Our tickets and citations are paid in-person at the PD or online via our website or app."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.