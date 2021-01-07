One local police officer’s efforts could spark statewide change this upcoming legislative session with the introduction of a new bill.
The goal of the legislation would be to educate those seeking their Georgia driver’s license on what to do if a law officer pulls them over, and other law enforcement education.
Corporal Michael McDowell is currently leading the Carrollton Police Department’s C.O.P.S Unit, or the Community Oriented Police Services Unit, using his role to bring the community and law enforcement together.
Several months ago, McDowell was serving on a countywide racial justice task force that had been started by Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, to understand ways to help minorities amid that summer’s racial tension. McDowell was invited to join the task force on behalf of law enforcement for Carroll County. During that time, he approached Dugan with a new idea on how to help educate the public.
McDowell told the Times-Georgian that, in his experience in law enforcement, incidents between citizens and law enforcements will typically happen during a traffic stop.
During the stops, McDowell found that citizens may not know what to do, what papers to have, or may not know what behavior is suspicious to law officers. So McDowell saw a need for education in order to prevent tense situations between the driver and officer from escalating.
Joshua’s Law, McDowell said, was the next thing he thought of. This law requires that 16-and 17-years-olds complete 30 hours of classroom instruction, among other requirements, prior to taking their license’s exam.
“Then why can’t we add a one to two-hour block specific to law enforcement education or law enforcement exposure? Exposure to common law enforcement things, traffic stops, or interactions,” said McDowell.
Dugan loved the idea, McDowell said, and Sen. Randy Robertson was brought in to draft the bill because it fell into his area of expertise.
Robertson said that what they will be asking for is section be added to driver’s training material, so that any new driver will be exposed to what a driver’s responsibility is — and define what law enforcement officer’s responsibility is — during a traffic stop.
A portion of this information would then be posed as questions during the driver’s license’s exam.
“If you go way back to Michael Brown in Ferguson, and other instances that have been thrown out into the public, year after year after year, I think this is a big step in solving some of the real problems that occur during law enforcement and citizen interactions, especially in vehicles,” said Robertson.
Robertson said his hope is that this bill is introduced during the first week-and-a-half of the legislative session, which begins next Monday. This way, it can be on the radar of citizens who wish to comment on it, as well as organizations such as Georgia Department of Driver’s Services or Georgia State Patrol, who would be directly impacted by this bill.
And as for McDowell, he said that he is elated that his idea is being considered for a bill and with it even being introduced is “spearheading endless possibilities for more positive police reform.”
“I’m just amazed that you’ve got somebody who is in that position, who is just willing and so transparent and open minded to sit and listen, and just be like ‘you know what that is a problem let me use my resources to make something happen’,” said McDowell.
