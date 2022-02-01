On Monday, Jan. 31, the Carrollton Police Department charged Charles Jason Hill, 36, of Carrollton, with robbery.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, officers responded to 1337 Bankhead Hwy, Bankhead Shoppette (Valero), around 4 p.m. after being dispatched regarding a possible armed robbery.
According to the press release, it was determined by officers that a note was provided to the store clerk instructing her to hand money to Hill. Before Hill left, he jumped over the counter and allegedly took a bank bag containing cash.
A witness was able to provide a possible vehicle description and with the assistance of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and FLOCK, Hill was located near his residence in Kennedy Estates.
Hill was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant while detectives further investigated the incident. Hill later confessed to committing the robbery according to the press release.
Hill is being held at the Carroll County Jail as of Tuesday with no bond set.
