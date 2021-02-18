A Waco woman faces multiple charges as police say she attempted to flee officers after taking items from the Walmart in Carrollton.
Shannon Lynette Brown, 48, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft by shoplifting, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving within a gore or median, and driving too fast for conditions.
On Tuesday afternoon, Carrollton Police officers were called to Walmart regarding a shoplifting incident, according to the police report. Walmart personnel reported that a woman stole a bra and two impact wrenches from the store, items they said were valued at $77.
The report said police received a description of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number from store surveillance footage. As more officers drove toward Walmart to assist, the report said one officer saw a vehicle matching that of the suspect’s driving northbound on South Park Street.
The report says the officer attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver sped up and continued toward the Roop Street intersection.
As the vehicle neared the South Street intersection, the report said the vehicle slowed to a stop, but then drove through the gore to enter the on-ramp. However, officers managed to box the vehicle in and apprehended the suspect, according to the report. Upon Brown’s arrest, the report said they found and returned the items she allegedly stole from Walmart.
As of Thursday afternoon, Brown remains in custody at the Carroll County Jail with a $7,500 bond to her name.
