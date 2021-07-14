Coweta, Newnan still recovering from March tornado

More than three months after a powerful tornado tore through the City of Newnan, citizens of the Coweta County town are still recovering and city officials say they will be rebuilding for months.
During the early morning hours of March 26, a powerful storm began in eastern Alabama and traveled into Georgia. The storm did heavy damage in downtown Franklin in Heard County, before moving eastward into Coweta. By the time it struck Newnan the storm was an EF-4 tornado, producing wind speeds in excess of 170 mph.
Since then, residents of the city 23 miles south of Carrollton have been trying to rebuild their lives, according to Ashley Copeland, communications manager for the City of Newnan.
However, that long, tedious process is being hampered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which recently rejected a request for an Individual Assistance Grant for victims of the tornado that destroyed 70 homes and damaged 1,200 other residences and structures — including substantial damage to Newnan High School.
The Newnan Times-Herald recently reported that many local citizens have cited frustration with FEMA’s “seemingly arbitrary process that granted Individual Assistance to residents of Alabama and Tennessee, but not to Georgians impacted by the storm.“
However, a FEMA spokesperson stated that the federal agency does not use a set threshold in making a determination about providing Individual Assistance to areas impacted by storms. The spokesperson explained that six factors were used to determine whether to grant a governor’s request for individual assistance. Gov. Brian Kemp’s appeal was rejected.
In a statement released July 7, both Kemp and U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson called upon the federal government to reconsider the decision.
Newnan Mayor Keith Brady said that he was not sure of the basis for the denial and expressed frustration that no benchmark had been communicated to governmental leaders of the city of some 40,000 residents.
Individual Assistance is different from Public Assistance that was granted to Coweta County and other counties across Georgia following the storms earlier this year. FEMA granted Public Assistance to the state after a $16 million threshold was achieved in public, uninsured costs to local governments, but not to individuals. Much of the Public Assistance involved overtime wages and cleanup by counties and municipalities.
However, FEMA did approve a total of $1,537,978.98 for 303 Individual Assistance applications from residents of eight counties in Alabama when three EF-3 tornadoes ripped through that state during a nine-day period in late March and early April.
Also, $1,162,544.23 was issued to 353 individuals who applied for assistance in Tennessee after tornadoes and storms caused catastrophic damage and flooding between March 25 and April 3.
Fortunately, other than heavy rain and high winds, residents of Carroll County and Carrollton did not suffer the extensive destruction and damage sustained by neighboring Coweta County and Newnan.
