Coach Tim Barron was scheduled to take his Villa Rica Wildcats into Atlanta on Friday night to face Midtown High (formerly Grady High School), but the Knights recently announced that they were being forced to cancel its 2021 season because of COVID-19 issues. Barron was once again forced to scramble and find a replacement opponent for the second time this season.
He was successful in getting Rockmart to fill in for the scheduled date against Temple on Aug. 27 when the Tigers were temporarily unable to suit up because of COVID. However, the Cats fell to the Yellow Jackets, 28-21.
With some momentum going for them following rebound wins over Northgate and, most recently, a 48-26 decision against the Central Lions last Friday night in Villa Rica, coach Barron and the Wildcats are now facing a Friday night without the lights. He had no luck in securing a fill-in for Midtown High that was to have hosted the Wildcats in Atlanta.
“It’s frustrating for the coaches and the players,” Barron said Wednesday afternoon before practice, “because we had wanted to keep the momentum going.”
Villa Rica has rebounded from a pair of season opening losses to Pope and Rockmart by winning its next two games against Northgate and most recently, a 48-26 slugfest victory at home against county rival, Central High, last Friday night in front of the home fans at Sam McIntyre Stadium.
In his first season at Villa Rica after coming from a successful, championship career at Heard county, Baron said that the focus this week has been on getting healthy and “focusing on us” rather than game-planning for an opponent Friday night.
“We’ve got a completely new staff and system here,” Barron noted, “so we will spend the extra time we have in continuing to get the kids comfortable.”
It’s called making a positive out of a negative.
